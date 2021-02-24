Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.7% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $189.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

