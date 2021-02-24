Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,512 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

NYSE LHX traded up $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.43. 15,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

