Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 21,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Visa by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,223,475 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $486,341,000 after acquiring an additional 326,334 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 17,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 43,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V traded up $6.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292,812. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

