Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Invests $579,000 in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,472 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cree by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000.

NASDAQ:CREE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.08. 69,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,219. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CREE shares. Morgan Stanley cut Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,231. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

