Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded up $11.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,912. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

