Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 72,990 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000. Comcast makes up approximately 3.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $224,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 382,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,676,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 112,399 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.9% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.29. 1,021,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,103,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $244.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.