Miramar Capital LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Miramar Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after buying an additional 752,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,478,000 after buying an additional 134,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,773,000 after buying an additional 185,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,812,000 after acquiring an additional 373,920 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $97.49. The company had a trading volume of 99,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,271. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $97.20.

