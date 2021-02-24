Miramar Capital LLC Takes Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 254,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 83,828 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TWOU traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $43.08. 48,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,292. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

