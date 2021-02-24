Miramar Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,351 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in PayPal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 1,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 457,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,050,000 after acquiring an additional 132,762 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in PayPal by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 15,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.15. The stock had a trading volume of 206,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,397. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.64. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.