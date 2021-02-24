Miramar Capital LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,371 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.1% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.03. 222,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,157. The firm has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average of $94.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

