Miramar Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Miramar Capital LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.0% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.73. 31,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.56. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

