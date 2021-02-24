MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.46

Shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $3.09. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 56,791 shares.

The company has a market cap of $60.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDO. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MIND C.T.I. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares during the period. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

