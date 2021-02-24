Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mimecast by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,308,000 after acquiring an additional 842,689 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,935,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 274,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,317,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,809,000 after purchasing an additional 233,738 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Colliers Securities reduced their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens began coverage on Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,665,100. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

