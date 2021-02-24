MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $175.22 million and $726,013.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $16.36 or 0.00032086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.54 or 0.00499090 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007419 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,242.00 or 0.02435235 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,707,488 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

