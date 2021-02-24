Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) (LON:MIDW) Shares Up 7%

Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) (LON:MIDW)’s stock price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 467.10 ($6.10) and last traded at GBX 460 ($6.01). 47,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 173,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.62).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 459.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 416.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57. The company has a market cap of £407.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66.

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. The company's products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical AV, broadcast, professional audio, lighting, and unified communications.

