MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Kurt R. Weise Sells 2,000 Shares

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $462.28 million, a PE ratio of 136.77 and a beta of 1.05.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. Analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,432,000. 56.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOFG. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

