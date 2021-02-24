MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Trading Down 6.4%

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)’s share price dropped 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 10,676,630 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,479,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The company has a market cap of $171.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MICT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MICT by 3,622.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 299,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MICT by 181.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 119,364 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in MICT during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MICT during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MICT by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

MICT, Inc, operating through its subsidiaries GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd. and Micronet Ltd, provides mobile computing solutions; as well as a proprietary trading technology platform for high growth sectors in global fintech space. The company, through GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd., focuses on online brokerage for equities trading, wealth management, and sales of insurance products primarily in foreign markets in Asia.

