Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,531 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 318,745 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 56.0% during the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 50,528 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.12.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $233.27 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.87 and a 200 day moving average of $218.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

