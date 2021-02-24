MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 377,356 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 93,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44.

