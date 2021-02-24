Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Stephen V. Drehobl Sells 3,653 Shares of Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $154.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.64 and a 200-day moving average of $125.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 63.7% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.12.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

