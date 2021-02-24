MGP Ingredients (MGPI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $70.49.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $44,995.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $945,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

