MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.49

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 96553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,269,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $255,896.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $720,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,755 shares of company stock worth $2,472,645 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $183,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $177,891,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $107,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

