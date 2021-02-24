MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Mary Chris Jammet Sells 6,626 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $255,896.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,108.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

