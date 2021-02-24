MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Corey Ian Sanders Sells 40,000 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,269,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE MGM opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $39.91.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,208,000. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 57,454 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

