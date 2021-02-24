MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. 163,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,904. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

