MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Sells $60,316.74 in Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Don Leung sold 4,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $60,316.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,129,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,784,875.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Don Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Don Leung sold 2,101 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $31,220.86.

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $378.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 34.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

