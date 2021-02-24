MetLife (NYSE:MET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.21

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.21 and last traded at $57.08, with a volume of 81517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $2,526,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $3,393,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MetLife by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in MetLife by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 502,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,601,000 after buying an additional 55,505 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MetLife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

