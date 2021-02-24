Meta Market Cap Reaches $39.38 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Meta token can now be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00004636 BTC on major exchanges. Meta has a market capitalization of $39.38 million and $4.16 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meta has traded down 35% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.41 or 0.00462069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00071041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00081468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00054866 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.24 or 0.00494381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00075073 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

Meta Token Trading

