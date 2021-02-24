Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,121 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.2% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $139.46. 709,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,431,997. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

