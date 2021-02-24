Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Invests $7.42 Million in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 137,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,000. Twitter comprises 6.3% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.54. 497,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,353,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $74.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $675,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,835 shares of company stock worth $3,739,026. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

