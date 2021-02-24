Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Acquires Shares of 6,900 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,861,000 after purchasing an additional 136,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,552,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after buying an additional 2,361,514 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,815,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,391,000 after buying an additional 1,085,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,092,465 shares of company stock worth $55,931,705. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on APO. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

APO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,628. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -59.79, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.56%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.