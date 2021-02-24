Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CEO Jeffrey A. Craig Sells 199,570 Shares of Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTOR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 117.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 209.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Meritor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

