Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a report released on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,390,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after buying an additional 324,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,460,000 after buying an additional 233,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $661,761,000 after buying an additional 226,625 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,315,000 after purchasing an additional 170,937 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.