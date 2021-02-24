Meridian Bioscience’s (VIVO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $34.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

VIVO stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $915.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $379,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,390.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $789,095.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,859,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 182.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

