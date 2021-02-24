Mercer International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of 74.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercer International to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,815. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MERC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.