MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre is benefiting from strengthening online-to-offline offerings. Further, robust mobile-point-of-sale business and growing adoption of MercadoPago are contributing well to the total payment volume growth of the company. Also, increasing traffic and engagement rate by buyers on the company’s online retail platform is a positive. Growing penetration of managed networks is another positive. Additionally, rapid adoption of Mobile Wallet remains a major tailwind. Further, solid momentum across free shipment program is leading to robust shipments growth via MercadoEnvios. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, growing expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts are impacting margins. Further, mounting marketing spending and rising e-commerce competition remain major negatives.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,614.33.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $59.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,716.28. 24,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,753. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,853.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1,447.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,727.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

