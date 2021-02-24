Mendel Money Management Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 3.1% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $2,039,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 223,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $2,269,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $3,089,414.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,004 shares of company stock worth $41,798,636 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.27. 17,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,143. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.22, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

