Mendel Money Management Decreases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mendel Money Management lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Fortive were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,630,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 7,840.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,126,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,931,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,635,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.97. 61,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,255. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average of $70.63.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

