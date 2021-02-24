Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 616,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,532 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

