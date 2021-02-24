MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 530.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 13,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,336,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 444,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,861.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,390 shares of company stock valued at $815,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

