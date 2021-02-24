Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 45,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.