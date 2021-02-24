Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Shares Gap Up to $10.11

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $10.89. Medley Management shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $6.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66.

Get Medley Management alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medley Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 11.47% of Medley Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.