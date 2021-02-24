Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 79,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $3,164,011.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,161,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,534,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $78,424.02. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 796,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,309,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,914,920 shares of company stock valued at $78,197,543.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Medallia by 16.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medallia by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medallia by 35.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 993,553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Medallia by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after acquiring an additional 887,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Medallia in the third quarter worth $22,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

