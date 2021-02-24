McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

