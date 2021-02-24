McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. McAfee updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of McAfee stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.79. 60,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,456. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McAfee in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.96.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

