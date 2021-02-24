Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Invests $18.31 Million in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 510,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,309,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.36% of Systemax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 0.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 851,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Systemax by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 35,359 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Systemax during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Systemax during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Systemax by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Systemax stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59. Systemax Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $45.35.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.46 million. Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $93,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Litwin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $715,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,397 shares of company stock worth $3,136,519 in the last three months. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. William Blair cut shares of Systemax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

