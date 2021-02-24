Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IHG opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34.

IHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

