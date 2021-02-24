Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) versus MedAmerica Properties (OTCMKTS:BRST) Head to Head Contrast

MedAmerica Properties (OTCMKTS:BRST) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MedAmerica Properties and Maui Land & Pineapple, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAmerica Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

MedAmerica Properties has a beta of -0.8, meaning that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of MedAmerica Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MedAmerica Properties and Maui Land & Pineapple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAmerica Properties N/A N/A N/A Maui Land & Pineapple -135.21% 6.57% 3.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MedAmerica Properties and Maui Land & Pineapple’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAmerica Properties $7.24 million 0.60 -$1.89 million N/A N/A Maui Land & Pineapple $10.05 million 22.43 -$10.37 million N/A N/A

MedAmerica Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Summary

Maui Land & Pineapple beats MedAmerica Properties on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedAmerica Properties

Broad Street Realty, Inc., an integrated real estate company, owns, operates, develops, and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic and Denver, Colorado markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company had real estate assets of $173.5 million, gross, in ten real estate properties. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for its own portfolio and third-party office, industrial and retail operators and tenants. The company provide real estate management services for owners of properties, representing a series of daily performance obligations delivered over time. Broad Street Realty, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Bethesda, Bethesda.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui. This segment also provides licensed general brokerage services for properties in the Kapalua Resort and surrounding areas. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. This segment also operates ditches, reservoirs, and well systems that provide potable and non-potable water to West and Upcountry Maui areas. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club program providing its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

