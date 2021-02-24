Matson (NYSE:MATX) Announces Earnings Results

Matson (NYSE:MATX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.83 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Shares of MATX stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.11. 7,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,110. Matson has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

In other news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $339,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

