Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1,921.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,911 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Match Group worth $35,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $161.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.84. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,325 shares of company stock valued at $17,131,256. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

